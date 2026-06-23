Canada's Iconic Outdoors Magazine Marks 45 Years--and It's Just Getting Started

Explore Magazine celebrates four-and-a-half decades with a nationwide print surge, a new digital portal and a first-ever apparel collaboration

WINNIPEG, MB, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Explore Magazine, Canada's most-awarded outdoor adventure publication, is marking its 45th anniversary with a series of milestones that prove this brand is not simply looking back--it's charging forward.

Founded in 1981 as a grassroots provincial periodical, Explore™ has grown into the definitive voice of Canadian outdoor culture, delivering world-class storytelling to the country's outdoor enthusiasts. Independently owned by Explore Outdoor Media Inc.--with offices in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto and Dartmouth--the magazine has accumulated more than 200 editorial awards and nominations and holds its place as the best-selling magazine in its category on Canadian newsstands, season after season.

This summer, that legacy is impossible to miss. The 45th anniversary issue--featuring gear innovations, historical trails, classic summer camps, impactful personal journeys and so much more, is available on more than 900 newsstands nationwide. At a moment when legacy media outlets are shrinking, Explore is growing its presence.

The brand is simultaneously expanding its digital reach with the launch of ExploreNOW, a new subscription-based digital portal offering exclusive long-form features, in-depth investigations and expert guides.

And this September brings yet another first: an apparel collection developed in collaboration with Northern Sun, a beloved Canadian outdoor apparel company. The Explore × Northern Sun collection features down puffy jackets, waterproof-breathable shells and Sherpa fleece--designed for Canadians who exude the lifestyle Explore has championed for 45 years.

The anniversary was further recognized at the 2026 National Magazine Awards, where Explore earned an Honourable Mention in the Best Magazine: Service & Lifestyle category.

"It is my immense pleasure and privilege to lead the team stewarding this iconic Canadian media brand into its 45th year and beyond. We are committed to world-class storytelling, to amplifying Canadian voices and to expanding our print and digital products--but above all, to our critical cause: Inspiring Outdoor Experiences. These 45 years belong to every reader, writer, photographer and adventurer who has made Explore their own. The next 45 start now."

-- David Webb, President & Publisher, Explore Magazine

SOURCE Explore Magazine

MEDIA CONTACT: For interviews with David Webb, high-resolution images or further information, please contact: Carling Liski, Director, Marketing & Strategic Growth, Explore Outdoor Media Inc., [email protected]