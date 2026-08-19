CANADA'S FIRST PROFESSIONAL FLAG FOOTBALL EVENT COMING TO TORONTO FOLLOWING HISTORIC LA28 QUALIFICATION

World Flag Series selects Toronto for WFS2 after both Canadian national teams qualify for flag football's Olympic debut

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada is headed to the Olympics. Now, professional flag football is coming to Canada.

On the heels of both Canada's Senior Men's and Women's National Teams securing qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, World Flag Series (WFS) today announced that Canada's first professional flag football event will take place September 19, 2026 at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.

Professional flag football comes to Canada following historic LA28 qualifications. Post this

WFS2 will feature 30 elite female athletes from more than 10 countries, including Canadian stars, national team athletes, international champions, and some of the sport's biggest names.

"Canada is having a moment in flag football," said Philip Cutler, Founder and CEO of World Flag Series. "Both national teams are headed to the Olympics, participation is exploding, and Canadian athletes are proving they belong among the best in the world. Now, for the first time, young Canadians will be able to watch professional flag football athletes compete on home soil."

Three teams will compete in Toronto: reigning WFS champions H.E.R. (Hustle Every Rep), the returning Glitter Bombs, and the newly introduced Midnight Ballers.

The defending champions will feature reigning WFS MVP and quarterback Haylie Young, superstar receiver Tori Brito, Ontario native and WFS1 All-Tournament selection Olivia Ghosh-Swaby, and Canadian standout Clara Beaudoin.

The Glitter Bombs return with WFS1 Offensive Player of the Tournament Rylee Bolser and American star Lauren Clark, with additional international and Canadian athletes to be announced.

For Cutler, the arrival of professional flag football represents another step in creating a pathway for the next generation.

"Young girls can now look at these athletes and see what is possible: scholarships, professional contracts, gold medals, and the Olympic Games," Cutler said. "Bringing World Flag Series to Canada puts those role models in front of the next generation and gives young athletes the opportunity to connect with them in a way that has never existed here before."

Tickets for WFS2 are available at WorldFlagSeries.com.

ABOUT WORLD FLAG SERIES

World Flag Series (WFS) is the first professional flag football property showcasing elite athletes from around the world through high-stakes competition and premium fan experiences. Designed for the Olympic era of flag football, WFS launched its inaugural professional women's event in Tampa, Florida in July 2026.

Instagram: @worldflagseries

YouTube: @worldflagseriesTV

SOURCE World Flag Series

Media Contact: Allyson Sobol, [email protected], WorldFlagSeries.com