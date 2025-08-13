Canada's Baking and Sweets Show Returns with Halloween Magic -- October 18-19, 2025

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Join us for a delicious weekend of inspiration, creativity, and indulgence at Canada's Baking and Sweets Show, taking place October 18–19, 2025, at The International Centre in Mississauga. This year's enchanting theme is Halloween Magic — a perfect way to get into the spooky spirit ahead of Halloween and the festive season.

Taste, Learn, and Shop the latest in baking trends, techniques, and tools, all under one roof. Explore a lively show floor filled with passionate exhibitors offering everything from premium ingredients to cutting-edge decorating tools and sweet delicacies. Whether you're a home baker or a seasoned pro, there's something to excite every baking enthusiast.

Each day features exciting stage programming with special guests, celebrated chefs, and acclaimed authors. On Saturday, don't miss celebrity chef Anna Olson, host of Baking with Anna Olson and author of multiple bestselling cookbooks, live on stage sharing baking tips and her signature charm.

Also on the Main Stage:

Camilla Wynne , author of Jam Bake , brings a creative twist on preserves and sweet spreads.

, author of , brings a creative twist on preserves and sweet spreads. Jean Parker and Rachel Smith , co-authors of Baking Wonderland, share family-friendly baking ideas designed to inspire all ages.

Over at the Flavour Network Stage, enjoy dynamic demonstrations from top culinary talents presenting innovative recipes and techniques throughout the day.

Returning by popular demand, the Cake Design Academy offers immersive learning experiences:

One-hour demonstrations : $15

: Three-hour hands-on classes: Starting at $170

Whether you're mastering fondant or refining piping skills, these expert-led sessions provide the tools to level up your baking game.

This year's show promises spooky treats, cozy seasonal classics, and plenty of magic. Sample, shop, and be inspired by the best in baking. Don't miss competitions throughout the weekend that spotlight both up-and-coming talent and industry pros.

Show Hours:

Saturday, October 18: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 19: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission:

One-day pass: $20 adults | $18 seniors (65+) & $15 students (13–17 with ID)

Weekend pass: $30

Venue:

International Centre, Hall 4

6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, ON

Canada's sweetest baking event awaits!

