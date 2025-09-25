Canada Nickel Reports Additional Positive Exploration Drilling Results at Midlothian Nickel Sulphide Property

Highlights

MID25-17A intersected strong nickel mineralization immediately below overburden at 5.3 m with 0.30% nickel over 18.7 m and 0.30% nickel over 330.0 metres

with 0.30% nickel over and 0.30% nickel over 330.0 metres MID25-18A intersected 0.29% nickel over 449.0 metres including 0.36% nickel over 10.5 metres

Successfully extended outline of nickel mineralization by 200-300 metres to the south

Initial mineral resource expected by year-end 2025

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce further positive exploration drilling results from its Midlothian Property located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins and 25 kilometres west of Matachewan. These latest results underscore the property's growing potential and Midlothian's position as a significant asset within Canada Nickel's portfolio.

Figure 1 – Midlothian – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

CEO Mark Selby said, "The third of our "Three Giants" continues to exceed expectations. The latest drill assays from Midlothian have delivered the most consistently higher-grade intervals we've seen across any of our 18 drilled properties, with the most recent three holes each returning 0.29–0.30% nickel over several hundred meters of core. With a target footprint larger than our Crawford project and shallower overburden, Midlothian is showing its potential through these results. We look forward to announcing its initial resource estimate later this year."

Midlothian Property

The Midlothian property is directly accessible by road all year round. Midlothian is a joint-venture between Canada Nickel and Canadian Gold Miner Corp. and Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. and is in the final year of a four year agreement where Canada Nickel needs to make a final payment of $400,000 and issue 140,000 shares to earn a 100% interest in the property. Six infill drillholes were completed during the summer of 2025. All six holes intersected long largely continuous intervals of mineralized dunite with the two holes collared on top of the mineralization intersecting it at shallow depths less than seven metres (Figure 1). These holes were drilled on a geophysical target measuring 2.7 kilometres long and 0.4 to 0.9 kilometres wide with a target footprint of 1.7 km2 (compared to Crawford target footprint of 1.5 km2). This release contains assay information on three completed holes. Assays are still pending on the three remaining drillholes. With the combined dataset (2023,2024, 2025 drilling), the Company intends to produce an initial resource estimate at Midlothian by year end 2025.

Table 1 – Midlothian drilling highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MID25-17A 5.3 24.0 18.7 0.30 0.009 0.003 0.003 0.11 4.02 0.06 and 54.0 384.0 330.0 0.30 0.010 0.034 0.006 0.12 4.45 0.01 MID25-18A 39.9 489.0 449.1 0.29 0.010 0.004 0.005 0.12 4.30 0.02 including 93.0 489.0 396.0 0.30 0.010 0.003 0.004 0.11 4.07 0.01 including 367.5 378.0 10.5 0.36 0.010 0.038 0.064 0.11 3.79 0.01 MID25-19 98.4 477.0 378.6 0.29 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.12 4.35 0.01 including 136.5 477.0 340.5 0.30 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.11 4.18 0.01 *True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 2: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (⁰) Dip (⁰) Length (m) MID25-17A 499599 5302983 310 -50 384 MID25-18A 500735 5303080 185 -50 489 MID25-19 500343 5303202 185 -50 477 MID25-20 500200 5302464 0 -50 384 MID25-21 498787 5302550 30 -50 381 MID25-22 499590 5302988 225 -50 435

Issuance of Shares to Service Provider

Canada Nickel also announces today that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has agreed to issue an aggregate of 333,120 common shares of Canada Nickel in satisfaction of $249,840.51 due to a service provider. The common shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The NQ sized core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. Samples are transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins. Actlabs is a ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp.

