Canada Nickel Releases 2023 ESG Report

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) has released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report ("the Report"). The Report outlines the Company's ongoing commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices, including advancements in its groundbreaking permanent carbon storage technologies, as well as investments from industry leaders reflecting strong confidence in the Company's strategic direction.

"The progress we made during 2023 speaks to the exceptional talent and dedication of our team and highlights the advanced steps we are taking as pioneers in the nickel industry," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel Company. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on advancing our projects with sustainability and innovation at the forefront."

In 2023, Canada Nickel made several notable advancements in its ESG initiatives, including strengthening relationships with Indigenous Nations, reducing its environmental impact, enhancing social and community engagement, elevating governance and organizational practices, and improving health and safety. With these efforts, Canada Nickel is contributing to a future where resource development aligns with environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and meaningful reconciliation.

"At Canada Nickel, Indigenous reconciliation and community stewardship are not obligations, but are core principles embedded into our operations," said Pierre Philippe Dupont, Vice President of Sustainability. "As a responsible proponent, we recognize the importance of engaging in transparent dialogue, fostering economic opportunities, and ensuring our projects deliver long-term holistic benefits into the region in which we are fortunate to operate in."

Key Highlights of the 2023 ESG Report: (all amounts in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Indigenous Partnerships and Engagement : Signing of two new Exploration Agreements; $446,440 in payments to Indigenous Nations for capacity building and compensation for potential impacts of exploration work on rights and interests.

: Signing of two new Exploration Agreements; in payments to Indigenous Nations for capacity building and compensation for potential impacts of exploration work on rights and interests. Zero Fatalities and Lost-Time Injuries: No fatalities, lost-time injuries, or high-consequence injuries occurred.

No fatalities, lost-time injuries, or high-consequence injuries occurred. Contributions to Local Communities: 50% local hiring; 27% of total budget spent on local procurement; $1.5M allocated to local programs and partnerships.

50% local hiring; 27% of total budget spent on local procurement; allocated to local programs and partnerships. GHG Emissions Reduction: Increased permanent storage (sequestration) potential to 1.3 million tonnes of CO 2 annually over life of mine, positioning the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project's vision of becoming one of Canada's largest, and Ontario's largest, permanent carbon storage sinks; reduced exploration related emission Intensity (kg of CO 2 e per metre drilled) from 37 in 2022 to 31 in 2023.

Increased permanent storage (sequestration) potential to 1.3 million tonnes of CO annually over life of mine, positioning the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project's vision of becoming one of largest, and largest, permanent carbon storage sinks; reduced exploration related emission Intensity (kg of CO e per metre drilled) from 37 in 2022 to 31 in 2023. Strengthening Governance Structures: Female representation on the Board (33%); refined policies at the Board and Committee levels; established Canada Nickel's ESG Committee.

"At Canada Nickel, we believe that sustainability is a key part of building a thriving business that will endure for generations to come", said Francisca Quinn, Chair of the ESG Committee of Canada Nickel's Board. "The programs and achievements highlighted in this report reflect our dedication to integrating sustainability into everything we do. We believe that transparency is crucial, and as an industry leader, we're excited to share how we're creating lasting value for all our stakeholders."

Looking ahead, Canada Nickel is committed to building on its ESG achievements as it advances the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the Timmins Nickel District, Ontario.

For more information and to read the full 2023 ESG Report, please click here.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM, and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

