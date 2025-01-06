Canada Nickel Joins Equal by 30 Campaign to Increase Equal Representation, Improve Pay Equity for Women in Mining

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) will join the federal government's Equal by 30 campaign in an effort to advance and improve career opportunities for women in the Canadian mining industry before the next decade.

The Equal by 30 campaign is a commitment by public and private sector organizations around the world to work towards equal pay, equal leadership, and equal opportunities for women, and other marginalized groups, in the clean energy transition sector by 2030 through the endorsement of principles and concrete action. It is a campaign under the Equality in Energy Transitions Initiative – a joint effort between the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and International Energy Agency (IEA) – which works to accelerate gender equality and diversity in clean energy transitions and close the gender gap by 2030.

"Currently, women only make up 16% of the mining industry. Our team at Canada Nickel wants to change this," said Mark Selby, Canada Nickel CEO. "Our board is 33% women and 32% of our workforce is women, our hope is that as our workforce grows we can continue to strive towards 50% and ensure equitable principles are within both our ethos and policies to guarantee this sustainability."

Recent statistics from the Canadian Mining Workplace Profile state that the representation of women in the Canadian mining workforce remains low at approximately 16 per cent, compared to 48 per cent across all other industries.

As part of its specific commitments related to the campaign to improve best practices in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Canada Nickel is establishing relationships with local non-profits and stakeholder groups, such as 'Women in Mining', amongst others. Over the next 12-36 months, Canada Nickel will design and implement a phased DEI program, with the goal of increasing gender equality knowledge across its workforce. To ensure fair compensation for women, it will also conduct an annual external market analysis with industry experts to ensure compensation is in alignment with industry best practices. Canada Nickel will also continue to provide comprehensive Workplace Harassment, Violence, and Discrimination Prevention training for all employees, with specialized training for managers to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.

"The Government of Canada supports inclusive and fair work environments for everyone. One area where big steps are being made is in the mining sector, which is the economic backbone of many regions of Canada, including northern Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the territories. By advocating for equal representation and pay equity for women in mining, Canada Nickel is committing to the full potential of our workforce across the country, and is promoting innovation, economic growth, and opportunities for all in favour of a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada

You can find more information about the Equal by 30 campaign here.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

