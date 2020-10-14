Canada Nickel Company Inc. Closes the Second Tranche of "Bought Deal" Private Placement of $5 Million of Flow-Through Shares

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED ‎FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE ‎UNITED STATES.‎/

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC) ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced brokered "bought deal" private placement financing and has issued an aggregate of 2,950,000 common shares of the Company designated as "flow-through shares" (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $1.70 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,015,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that included Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. (together, the "Underwriters"). In consideration for their services, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issued non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Flow-Through Shares sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") at a price of $1.50 per Compensation Option. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $2.10 per common share until October 14, 2022, subject to adjustment and acceleration in certain events.

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company's properties in Ontario, which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of Flow-Through Shares.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring February 15, 2021. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the Exchange.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the use of the net proceeds of the Offering; the timing and ability of the Company, if at all, to obtain final approval of the Offering from the Exchange; the tax treatment of the Flow-Through Shares; the timing of the tax renunciation to the subscribers; statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans; statements regarding trade-mark applications and statements regarding the development of production processes. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

