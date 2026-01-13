Canada, Meet Hiya: The Clean Kids' Vitamins Parents Swear By

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Hiya , the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer children's health brand reimagining daily nutrition for kids, has officially launched in Canada, bringing its four most popular products to families nationwide: Hiya Kids Daily Multivitamin, Hiya Kids Daily Probiotic, Hiya Kids Daily Iron+ and Hiya Kids Daily Greens & Superfoods.

Launching nationwide today, Hiya brings its four bestselling kids’ supplements to Canada—Hiya Kids Daily Multivitamin, Daily Probiotic, Daily Iron+ and Daily Greens & Superfoods. (CNW Group/Hiya)

With a mission to make daily nutrition simple, effective, and fun, Hiya--founded in 2020--has become a trusted name in the United States among parents seeking wholesome, easy-to-use daily nutrition for their children. Hiya is excited to bring its pediatrician and pediatric dietician-formulated nutrition to Canadian children between the ages of 3 and 17 years old.

"Launching in Canada allows us to meet customers where they are and respond to growing demand from Canadian families," said Darren Litt, Co-Founder and CEO of Hiya. "We're excited to bring Hiya's formulations to Canada and continue building a global brand with meaningful local impact."

What's Launching:

Hiya Kids Daily Multivitamin : a chewable multivitamin packed with 14 essential vitamins & minerals to support immunity, growth, and healthy development. Formulated by pediatricians to help fill common nutritional gaps, the multivitamin uses a blend of 12 fruits and vegetables, includes no added sugar and replaces the need for multiple gummies or pills -- one chewable a day is all it takes.

: a chewable multivitamin packed with 14 essential vitamins & minerals to support immunity, growth, and healthy development. Formulated by pediatricians to help fill common nutritional gaps, the multivitamin uses a blend of 12 fruits and vegetables, includes no added sugar and replaces the need for multiple gummies or pills -- one chewable a day is all it takes. Hiya Kids Daily Probioti c : a pediatrician-formulated, chewable source of probiotics to help support intestinal health and promote a favourable gut flora.

: a pediatrician-formulated, chewable source of probiotics to help support intestinal health and promote a favourable gut flora. Hiya Kids Daily Iron + : a chewable iron supplement designed with a unique form of iron that is gentle on children's stomachs yet effectively supports immune function/the immune system and helps maintain the body's ability to metabolize nutrients.

a chewable iron supplement designed with a unique form of iron that is gentle on children's stomachs yet effectively supports immune function/the immune system and helps maintain the body's ability to metabolize nutrients. Hiya Kids Daily Greens & Superfoods : a greens powder made with 55 whole-food sourced ingredients to support growth and digestion. Zero sugar and tastes like chocolate - just add to milk (or milk alternative) for a taste kids love.

All products are delivered in a refillable, child-resistant glass bottle, complete with a sticker pack that allows children to personalize their own bottles. The subscription model delivers fresh vitamins monthly in recyclable refill pouches, offering 50% off the first month and free shipping on every order. Designed around a pediatrician-recommended delivery schedule, the experience helps families build healthy habits while reducing environmental impact.

Hiya focuses on clean ingredients, expert-approved formulas, transparency, and convenience, making them a stand-out brand across kid's health. Hiya's formulas are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and made without added sugar or artificial additives. All their products are third-party tested using scientifically validated methods to ensure quality and safety. Trusted by over 1 million parents and thousands of 5-star reviewers, the brand is committed to providing safe, beneficial and sustainable products.

"Our teams have worked closely to ensure we're fully set up to support Canadian customers with the same level of quality, reliability, and service we're known for. We're confident in our ability to scale thoughtfully in Canada while meeting local needs and expectations from day one," said Adam Gillman, Hiya Co-Founder and COO.

Availability & How to Buy

Starting January 13, 2026, Hiya's Kids Daily Multivitamin, Kids Daily Probiotic, Kids Daily Iron+ and Kids Daily Greens & Superfoods will be available for purchase across Canada via Hiya's official website. Families can place orders directly at hiyahealth.com and follow Hiya on Instagram at @hiyahealth for launch updates, promotions and health tips.

Impact Number: #20098

About Hiya:

Hiya is the leading children's health brand, re-imaging kids' wellness with an inspired range of clean-label products. Offering a delicious and high-quality line of powders and chewables, Hiya is at the forefront of wellness with a focused assortment of better-for-you products. Since its founding in 2020, Hiya has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, backed by thousands of 5-star parent reviews, with adherence to the highest clean nutrition standards , ingredient transparency and commitment to continuous improvement through collaborations with pediatricians and other experts.

SOURCE Hiya

Media Contact: Jaclyn Cummings, JC Marketing Co., [email protected]