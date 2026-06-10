Canada Mats Adds Speediance Gym Monster 2 to Support Growing Demand for Smart Fitness Solutions in Canada

BURNABY, BC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Mats today announced that the Gym Monster 2 from Speediance is now available through Canada Mats for customers across Canada.

The Gym Monster 2 is an AI-powered, all-in-one smart gym system designed to deliver a complete strength training experience in a compact footprint. Featuring digital resistance, guided workouts, and real-time performance tracking, the system offers a modern alternative to traditional strength equipment for both residential and commercial fitness environments.

As connected fitness continues to evolve, Speediance has gained international visibility for its smart fitness ecosystem, including its showcase at CES 2026 and broader industry recognition for its connected training technology. Canada represents an important market for smart, space-efficient fitness solutions across homes, hotels, gyms, condos, strata properties, and shared amenity spaces.

"Connected fitness is evolving quickly, and we are excited to work with Speediance to help expand awareness of the Gym Monster 2 in Canada," said Deepak Raghavan, President of Canada Mats. "We see strong potential not only for home users, but also for commercial applications where space, functionality, and user experience are all important…including hotels, gyms, condos, strata properties, and fitness facilities."

Through Canada Mats, customers will be able to access the Gym Monster 2 for both direct-to-consumer and commercial applications. Canada Mats will also support bulk and wholesale inquiries for its existing network of commercial customers and partners across Canada.

For more information, please visit the Canada Mats website or contact the Canada Mats team for product availability, commercial pricing, and wholesale inquiries.

About Canada Mats

Canada Mats is a leading supplier of commercial and residential matting, flooring, and specialty surface products across Canada and the United States. The company serves a wide range of industries, including hospitality, retail, fitness, property management, industrial, and commercial facilities.

About Speediance

Speediance is a fitness technology company focused on developing AI-powered smart gym systems that combine hardware, software, and data-driven training into a connected fitness experience.

Media Contact

Rajan Khaira

Marketing Director

[email protected]

604 628 7791

SOURCE Canada Mats