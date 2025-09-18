Canada Learning Code merges with Ampere to expand digital literacy for all

Canada Learning Code programs and partnerships will remain active with new leadership under Ampere CEO Ryan Oliver.

LINDSAY, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Two of Canada's leading non-profits, Canada Learning Code and Ampere (formerly the Pinnguaq Association), are joining forces to expand opportunities for people of all ages to thrive in today's digital world. Through this merger, the two organizations bring together their shared strengths in democratizing access to technology, delivering hands-on learning, and co-designing with communities to ensure that digital literacy is accessible for everyone.

Ampere, a non-profit that works alongside rural, remote, and Indigenous communities, is known for activating opportunities that strengthen and cultivate valuable STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) skills. While Canada Learning Code, Canada's leading national charity championing digital literacy education, delivers tech training and career development programs for people who are underrepresented in technology — with a strong emphasis on gender equity, newcomers, and Indigenous and racialized communities. Together the organizations will be a driving force in championing STEAM learning, access to technology, and innovative pathways to careers.

From a partnership built on years of collaboration, Ampere and Canada Learning Code have a long standing history as allies since their early days.

2018 - Ampere, as the Pinnguaq Association, opened its first Makerspace in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Canada Learning Code staff ran programming and helped train local Makerspace staff for the first few weeks

- Ampere, as the Pinnguaq Association, hosted "Grow With Google" in partnership with Google and Canada Learning Code in . 2021 - Ampere launched the "Danielle Moore Scholarship" in memory of former colleague of both CLC and Pinnguaq, Danielle Moore . This is a scholarship targeted at Nunavummiut entering STEAM or teaching fields in post secondary. Over $15,000 has been awarded since its launch.

"Ampere and Canada Learning Code have been intertwined from the very beginning. We each were incorporated just one month apart, growing side by side, and supporting each other as friends and allies along the way." says Ryan Oliver, CEO of Ampere. This merger isn't just a partnership, it's a reunion and a natural fit that brings us back together to achieve even more".

As part of the merger, Melissa Sariffodeen has stepped down as CEO of Canada Learning Code and Ryan Oliver has been appointed the new CEO. CLC programs and partnerships will continue without interruption, ensuring a seamless transition and ongoing support for learners and communities.

"We are thrilled to have Ampere continue the work of Canada Learning Code", says Melissa Sariffodeen, former CEO of Canada Learning Code. "Their proven expertise and shared commitment to bringing access and empowerment of technology to equity deserving groups make them the ideal partner to grow our impact and prepare more learners for the future."

About Ampere:

For over a decade, Ampere (formerly the Pinnguaq Association) has partnered with rural, remote and Indigenous communities to provide access to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education and opportunities. Founded in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, Ampere applies a Lifecycle approach to ensure that its supporting learners at every age, and every stage of life. Ampere offers programming directly through Makerspace and Skills Hubs in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Bathurst, New Brunswick, and in the Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, and works directly with community partners, social organizations, governmental funders and educational institutions from coast to coast.

About Canada Learning Code

Canada Learning Code is Canada's leading national charity championing digital literacy education for all. Canada Learning Code brings accessible computer science to communities around the country by partnering with educators, designing resources and delivering learning experiences, so everyone can create with technology.

