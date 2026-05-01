Canada Joins the Global Celebration of New Zealand White Wines This May

From a Worldwide Toast to a Push for the First White Wine Emoji

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - This May, wine lovers across Canada are invited to raise a glass as New Zealand Winegrowers launches a dynamic global celebration of its world-renowned white wines. Anchored by the month-long "Pour Yourself a Glass of New Zealand" campaign and the global movement "The Great White Wine Toast," the initiative brings together culture, conversation, and category leadership at a moment when premium white wines are capturing global attention.

Timed to coincide with International Sauvignon Blanc Day (May 1), International Pinot Gris Day (May 17), and International Chardonnay Day (May 21), the campaign highlights the diversity and quality of New Zealand's white wines, while encouraging Canadians to explore styles that range from vibrant and aromatic to textured and complex.

"New Zealand has built a global reputation for producing refreshing, expressive, high‑quality white wines," says Charlotte Read, General Manager Brand, New Zealand Winegrowers. "From Sauvignon Blanc to Pinot Gris and Chardonnay, these wines reflect both the diversity of our regions and a modern approach to winemaking."

At the heart of the campaign is "The Great White Wine Toast," a global call to action inviting wine lovers to raise a glass and advocate for the creation of the world's first official white wine emoji. Despite the global popularity of white wine, no such emoji exists today. The campaign aims to change that, sparking conversation about how digital culture reflects modern wine consumption.

A Global Leader in White Wine

New Zealand has built an international reputation for producing some of the world's most distinctive and refreshing white wines. Its unique maritime climate, long sunshine hours, and cool nights create ideal conditions for preserving natural acidity and producing wines with vibrant fruit character and strong sense of place.

The country's flagship variety, Sauvignon Blanc, continues to dominate globally, while Pinot Gris and Chardonnay are gaining increasing recognition for their diversity of style. Today, white wine accounts for approximately 95% of New Zealand's global wine exports, which reached $2.1 billion in the year ending June 2025.

In Canada, the category is particularly strong:

Sauvignon Blanc is the second-largest varietal category in the market

$1 in every $2 spent on Sauvignon Blanc comes from New Zealand

$1 in every $10 spent on white wine is on New Zealand wines

A Month of Celebration and Discovery

Throughout May, Canadians are encouraged to participate by discovering New Zealand wines, joining the global toast, and sharing their experiences online using #PourYourselfAGlassOfNZ, #GreatWhiteWineToast, and #WhiteWineEmoji.

The campaign is supported by editorial storytelling, social media activations, and a global media toolkit, designed to engage consumers, trade, and media alike. It also builds momentum toward Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand 2027, the country's flagship international wine event, which will welcome global media, trade, and influencers.

More Than a Campaign

Together, these initiatives reflect a broader cultural movement. As wine consumption evolves toward fresher styles, more casual occasions, and digital expression, New Zealand is leading the conversation, not only showcasing its wines, but also shaping how they are experienced and shared around the world.

This May, the message is simple:

Pour yourself a glass, join the toast, and help give white wine the recognition it deserves.

For more information:

www.nzwine.com/en/trade/glassofnz

About the Campaign

"Pour Yourself a Glass of New Zealand" is New Zealand Winegrowers' annual global campaign celebrating the country's premium white wines. Running throughout May and aligned with key international wine days, it highlights the diversity of New Zealand's wine regions and styles.

"The Great White Wine Toast" is a global initiative advocating for the creation of an official white wine emoji, celebrating the freshness, vibrancy, and cultural relevance of white wine worldwide.

SOURCE a.m.c.c.

Media Contact: Melissa Stunden, a.m.c.c., [email protected]