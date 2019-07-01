Canada is Having a Moment and The Stats Prove It

Ninety-five percent of Canadians are proud of their country; three in five Americans say they have considered a move to Canada

TORONTO, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - As the country celebrates Canada Day on July 1, a new international Kelton Global survey* commissioned by Canada Goose shows that Canadians are beaming with pride, while Americans admire their Northern neighbour for the country's many attributes.

Founded in Toronto in 1957, Canada Goose proudly exports the brand of Canada around the world. In celebration of Canada's birthday, Canada Goose commissioned a new study to highlight what is at the heart of the love people have for Canada. The results show that Canadians are an impressive and inspired group of people who are proud of their diversity, and natural landscapes, and feel their country is moving in the right direction. Some even go so far as to say that they believe the 21st century belongs to Canada.

Americans also recognize the opportunities that Canada has to offer. They describe Canada as polite, positive and diverse. Nearly a quarter of Americans (23%) also believe the world needs more Canadian success stories, implying the Canadian dream is alive and well beyond Canada's borders:

Canadians are filled with pride: 95% of Canadians exclaim they are proud of their homeland; 64% because of their access to healthcare; 50% because of their education system; and they are hopeful about their country's future. In fact, Canadians are more than twice as likely as Americans (33% vs. 15%) to say their country is moving in the right direction.





64% of Americans have considered a move to Canada for the following reasons:

1. Affordable healthcare (63%);

2. A more stable political climate (38%);

3. Safety (38%);

4. Affordable education (36%);

5. Equal rights (35%);

6. Job opportunities (33%).





…which is good news as both U.S. and Canadian respondents choose "welcoming" most often to describe Canadians.





More specifically, 44% of American respondents feel Canadians are welcoming of diversity in all its forms, and 40% of Canadians describe Canada as being community-oriented.

For Canadians, there is no place like home: They are nearly twice as likely as Americans (58% vs. 30%) to declare their country is the greatest place to live.





All respondents admit there are things to fix:

Canadians and Americans believe it is important to improve the economy (39% vs. 36%), the distribution of wealth (33% vs. 30%) and the education system (32% vs. 32%) in their own countries.





…but they are committed to making things better:

Canadians are willing to put in the necessary work to build a better future. Three in five think it is important to act and fight for what they believe.



Canadians are more likely than those in the U.S. to believe environmental protection is the biggest area of opportunity to improve society as a whole (39% vs. 26%), cemented by the fact that more than half (52%) of Canadians say their country's landscapes are a main source of their Canadian pride.





They also believe Canadians have the potential to solve those issues as both Canadian and American respondents declared Canadians as "bold innovators" (38% vs. 20%).

*The study surveyed 1,088 people aged 18+ in the U.S. and 1,104 aged 18+ in Canada. Both the U.S. and Canadian surveys were conducted online during the period of June 14th-18th, 2019. The U.S. study has a margin of error of +/- 3.0%, and the Canadian study has a margin of error of +/- 2.9%.

About Canada Goose

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 4,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.

