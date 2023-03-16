BURNABY, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour, and His Worship Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby, announced a federal investment of more than $5.7 million to upgrade the Vancouver–Simon Fraser University (SFU) Active Transportation Connection to All Ages and Abilities (AAA) infrastructure standards.

The Vancouver–SFU Active Transportation Connection is a major cycling route that connects Vancouver, Burnaby, Port Moody, Coquitlam, and SFU. It serves as a key linkage between neighbourhoods with some of the highest percentages of underserved populations in the region. Improving this bikeway to AAA standards will make it accessible to families with children, seniors and new riders, and provide these communities with affordable and safe transportation alternatives.

The investment announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today's announcement will help communities in Burnaby and across BC build resilient neighbourhoods where residents can safely go to work, where students can go to school, and where parents can pick up groceries for their families. Our government, in partnership with the City of Burnaby, will continue to invest in active transportation initiatives that will put people first, allowing all Canadians to access affordable, convenient, and efficient means of moving around their communities."

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour and Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're excited to work with our federal partners as we continue to move towards our goal of making cycling safer and more accessible for people from all walks of life in Burnaby. By making it easy for folks to bike, roll or walk rather than drive, we're helping to make our community more livable, keeping our residents healthy and reducing our carbon emissions."

His Worship Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby

The Government of Canada is investing $5,730,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), while the City of Burnaby is contributing up to $4,030,000 .

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

