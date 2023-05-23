FREDERICTON, NB, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, and Thomas Smart, Director and CEO of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, announced a federal investment of more than $1.7 million to modernize Fredericton's Beaverbrook Art Gallery.

This investment will enable the replacement of the original building's roof, exterior walls, insulation, and doors. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 30.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 124 tonnes annually. This project will make the Beaverbrook Art Gallery a more accessible, inclusive and modern space where all Frederictonians can access cultural and educational programming.

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery has enriched life through art since 1959. New Brunswick's provincial art gallery brings art and community together in a dynamic cultural environment dedicated to the highest standards in exhibitions, programming, education and stewardship.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Our community buildings are important parts of our towns and cities across the country. This is why we are proud, today, to contribute more than $1.7 million for energy efficient upgrades and retrofits at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. This investment demonstrates our commitment to tackle climate change and creating healthy, green and self-sustaining communities."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Beaverbrook Art Gallery would like to thank the Government of Canada for supporting our efforts in making sure the gallery remains a sustainable space for community to gather and connect through art. We are proud to be part of the advancement and development for greener communities within Canada."

Thomas Smart, Director and CEO of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery

The Government of Canada is investing $1,746,872 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Beaverbrook Art Gallery is contributing $276,359.09 .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Beaverbrook Art Gallery is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. It was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

