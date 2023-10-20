BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Region of Peel's plan for sustainable transportation is moving forward thanks to an investment of more than $1.5 million from the Government of Canada and the Regional Municipality of Peel. Announced by Minister Fraser and Nando Iannicca, Peel Regional Chair this project will support Peel Region's 2051 Transportation Master Plan.

As part of Peel Region's 2051 Transportation Master Plan, sustainable transportation planning will identify gaps and barriers in the Region's active transportation network and recommend infrastructure solutions that support future growth to 2051. Building on Peel's current goal to shift 50% of travel to sustainable modes such as walking, cycling, and taking transit, the plan for sustainable transportation will play a key role in providing multi-modal travel options to residents, and building healthy communities in Peel.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning and engagement activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

Quotes

"As the population increases, it is important to explore alternative solutions to address this growth with a focus on sustainable active transportation solutions. The Government of Canada's investment in this project helps the Region of Peel promote healthier lifestyles, cut air and noise pollution, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and make active transportation more enjoyable."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Peel Region is pleased to receive this investment from the Government of Canada to support Peel's 2051 Transportation Master Plan. Our plan will provide a framework to build more active transportation infrastructure in Peel, giving residents more options to travel while supporting a community for life."

Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair, Peel Region and Chair of the Peel Goods Movement Task Force

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Regional Municipality of Peel is contributing $1,518,562 .

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Regional Municipality of Peel is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. While the first general application intake concluded on March 31, 2022 , applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

, applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

