Canada invests in new multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians in Port Coquitlam

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, and His Worship Brad West, Mayor of Port Coquitlam, announced a federal investment of $840,000 to support the development of a 1.5km multi-use path along Prairie Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

The path will run from the Traboulay PoCo Trail connection west of Shaughnessy Street to Coast Meridian Road. It will encourage the use of alternative modes of transportation, like cycling, to alleviate traffic congestion, and improve safety for active transportation users by creating more separation from car traffic. Funding will also support new transit shelters, the installation of benches, tree plantings, and the addition of vegetation along the multi-use path.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our Government is committed to supporting active transportation projects that better connect our communities and support our emissions goals. Today's investment in the Prairie Avenue multi-use path will provide residents of Port Coquitlam with a safe, alternative way to get to their destination, whether by walking, cycling, or wheeling."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is an important project that provides more active transportation options for users of all ages and abilities to travel to key destination points in Port Coquitlam. By making it easier for people to choose to walk or cycle, we create a number of benefits for the entire community including less traffic, livelier streets and cleaner air. We are grateful for Federal Government's support to deliver this much needed improvement."

His Worship Brad West, Mayor of Port Coquitlam

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $840,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund.

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

