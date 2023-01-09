PORT HAWKESBURY, NS, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, the Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, and Amber Carrigan, Executive Director of the Strait Area Transit Co-operative, announced joint funding of $499,812 for the purchase of three new vehicles for the Co-operative.

Funding will support the purchase of three new accessible vehicles to expand Strait Area Transit Co-operative's fixed and pre-booked door-to-door and wheelchair accessible service for all residents. The vehicles will be used primarily for the most vulnerable populations in Inverness and Richmond Counties. They will help improve their access to social events, educational and employment opportunities and day-to-day activities, such as going to medical appointments. They will provide users with independence and a sense of freedom which will improve their quality of life.

These transit options will help residents get around their communities and access programs and services more comfortably, conveniently, and affordably. This investment will make the region more inclusive and accessible for people with limited mobility and financial resources.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Public transit options should be available to all Canadians, no matter where they live. The Government of Canada's support for Strait Area Transit Co-operative's new, door-to-door and wheelchair accessible buses will help improve the quality of life for residents in the Quad Counties and support social inclusion. Thanks to this project and others like it across the country, we are helping residents in rural and remote communities gain mobility options, access jobs and essential services, and reduce their need to own a private vehicle."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"People need transportation to get to work, schedule appointments, and visit family and friends. This investment will help operators deliver this essential service and in doing so, make our communities stronger.."

The Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Queens

"Without funding streams like the Rural Transportation Solutions Fund or the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program, Strait Area Transit would not be able to continue providing all inclusive, safe, reliable, accessible, environmentally friendly, and professionally delivered transit services to the residents of the Strait Area. Rural transportation is an essential service to all. With the purchase of three Ford Transit's, it gives Strait Area Transit the ability to have a further reach to our local communities."

Amber Carrigan, Executive Director of the Strait Area Transit Co-operative

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $399,849 in this project and the Government of Nova Scotia is providing $99,963 .

is investing in this project and the Government of is providing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The new Rural Transit Solutions Fund, which is part of the Permanent Public Transit Fund, will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

, the Prime Minister announced nearly in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent annually to begin in 2026-27. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.htmlh

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected], 343-574-8116; Deborah Bayer, Communications Advisor, Province of Nova Scotia, [email protected], 902-225-4982; Amber Carrigan, Executive Director, Strait Area Transit Co-operative, 902-625-1475, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]