TSUUT'INA NATION, AB, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and Roy Whitney, Xakiji (Chief), Tsuut'ina Nation, announced more than $1.9 million in federal funding to support green infrastructure upgrades for a community health and wellness facility in Tsuut'ina Nation.

The Tsuut'ina Nation Community Drop-In Centre for Healthy Living, also known as the Spirit Healing Lodge, has played an important role in the Tsuut'ina Nation community for over 30 years. The facility is a place where Nation members can go to access a wide range of services and resources, including support for mental health, addiction, trauma, and domestic and socioeconomic issues.

"Our Government is committed to working together with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people to build a brighter and greener future in Alberta and across Canada. Investing in projects that improve community resources is an integral part of that mission. This project will see necessary upgrades brought to a cornerstone of Tsuut'ina Nation and allow the building to serve the community for years to come," said the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"Tsuut'ina is making steady strides towards cultural preservation and the celebration of our history. Central to those efforts are facilities like museums, our schools and of course our drop in and healing centre. Intergeneration trauma is real, but can be overcome, with time, through our collective commitment to nurturing our community members. The federal contribution to this centre is as important as it welcomed, and represents a step forward on the path to reconciliation," said Roy Whitney, Xakiji (Chief), Tsuut'ina Nation.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

The funding announced today will improve the building's efficiency by upgrading the heating system, boilers, lighting, commercial kitchen equipment, and windows and doors. Additional green upgrades will include the installation of solar panels and re-grading and landscaping to improve the Lodge's drainage and climate resiliency. Federal funding will also support accessibility enhancements, like the construction of new concrete sidewalks with ramps for wheelchair access.

The green and accessibility upgrades to the Tsuut'ina Nation Community Drop-In Centre for Healthy Living will provide essential services and resources to the community of the Tsuut'ina Nation, while extending the longevity of the existing building and ensuring that the environmentally conscious improvements help further Canada along its path towards a greener future.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing nearly $1,930,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Buildings program.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada- Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada- Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

