EDMONTON, AB, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and Councillor Anne Stevenson, O-day'min Ward Councillor, on behalf of His Worship Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of the City of Edmonton, announced a joint investment of more than $30.7 million to upgrade and expand Edmonton's active transportation infrastructure.

This funding will support work throughout the city, including the re-construction of 1.2km of sidewalks and streetscaping on Jasper Avenue between 114 Street to 124 Street. Extending and upgrading the sidewalks, adding new crosswalks, new landscaping, bike parking, and installing better lighting will improve the experience of Edmontonians and visitors walking and biking within the community. The redesign will allow for different uses depending on the season and will create a vibrant streetscape that balances the needs of the community, commuters, businesses, and visitors.

The City of Edmonton is also receiving funding for four active transportation planning studies. These projects will examine missing active transportation connection links throughout the city; complete designs to address missing walkway connections; identify safe crossings and active transportation facilities for 107 Avenue between 101 Street and 122 Street; and examine bike infrastructure needs throughout Edmonton and specifically in the neighbourhoods of Bonnie Doon, Strathearn, Holyrood, and Idylwylde.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"As Edmonton continues to grow, it is vital to have active transportation infrastructure that meets our evolving needs while keeping us connected, safe, and healthy. Today's investment of $8.9 million will add to the vibrancy of our downtown and contribute to a more sustainable future for our city, all while supporting long-term economic growth."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"As Edmonton grows to a city of two million people, the way we move around our city will evolve. To remain a welcoming and inclusive city, we need to ensure an integrated transportation system with a variety of transportation and mobility options is available to all residents. We thank our federal partners for this strategic investment to help us build a city where Edmontonians of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can meet their daily needs through cycling, walking, running or rolling."

His Worship Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

The Government of Canada is investing $8,900,000 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The City of Edmonton is contributing $21,810,000 .

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. While the first general application intake concluded on March 31, 2022 , applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

, applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, including creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

