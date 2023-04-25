HEPBURN, SK, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Her Worship Deidra Prosofsky, Mayor of Hepburn, announced a federal investment of more than $2.3 million to renovate the Heritage Common building in the Town of Hepburn.

Heritage Common has a rich history in Hepburn, and since May 2021, the building has been serving the community and region as a space for events, recreation, sports, culture, and vital early childhood services. This investment will enable the installation of automatic door openers to improve accessibility, and upgrades to the lighting, windows, and heating and cooling system. In addition, the space will benefit from renovations and repairs to its roof and the installation of solar panels to improve the building's energy efficiency and climate resiliency.

The improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 22.20% and greenhouse gas emissions by 229 tonnes annually. This project will enable the continued use of this large community and recreation space for this growing rural town.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"By enabling residents to gather, socialize and play their favourite sport, recreational facilities strengthen communities. This investment in the Heritage Common building will create a greener, more inclusive facility that will continue serve the citizens of Hepburn for years to come. Our government will continue to support community spaces, in Saskatchewan and across Canada."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are thrilled to announce that the Town of Hepburn will be receiving $2,381,621 for significant upgrades to our community centre. This funding is essential to the long-term sustainability of the facility, featuring specially-engineered design elements to lower energy consumption and reduce operating costs. Heritage Common will be the heart of our community by providing a space for residents of all ages to feel included and connected for years to come."

Her Worship Deidra Prosofsky, Mayor of Hepburn

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $2,381,621 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The Town of Hepburn is contributing $595,405 .

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through the green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

