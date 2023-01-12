IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced an investment of $50,000 to support an active transportation planning project in Iqaluit.

Thanks to this funding, the City of Iqaluit will develop a Trails Plan, which will help determine how to move forward with the development and enhancement of the community's recreational trails. This strategic planning initiative will establish priorities for walking, hiking, and ski trails in and around Iqaluit.

Mapping out current trails and connections to recreation zones, identifying new trail networking opportunities and needed infrastructure is essential to better support Iqalummiut in getting around in their community in all seasons. Iqaluit's Trails Plan will help ensure that the development of outdoor infrastructure corresponds to the community's needs while protecting the fragile natural landscape.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities that will expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"All Canadians deserve access to nature. Iqaluit's Trails Plan will make it easier for Iqalummiut to keep active and enjoy the outdoors, year-round, all while ensuring the protection of Northern landscapes."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Spending time outdoors is a central part of any Northerner's life. In Iqaluit, residents use the city's many trails to hike, ski, and stay active throughout the year. Trails are often also a passageway from the city to the land for hunters. By supporting the development of this trail network, we are contributing to a healthy and vibrant community for all Iqalummiut."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The City of Iqaluit is pleased to have been approved for this project. We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Having an accessible, connected series of trails running through our community will allow residents of our small city to safely enjoy the outdoors, while improving conditions for foot traffic around the city."

Stephanie Clark, Director of Recreation, City of Iqaluit

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the funding agreement.

