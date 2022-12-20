COMOX VALLEY REGIONAL DISTRICT, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada announced a federal investment of more than $1.7 million to support nine active transportation projects on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Comox Valley Regional District is receiving funding to construct the Lazo Greenway in partnership with the Town of Comox. The project will add 2.5 km of gravel and asphalt pathway from Butchers Road to Sand Pines Road, install directional, informational, and cautionary signage, add pedestrian road crossings and improve landscaping. Once complete, the pathway will better connect the region and make travel by active transportation safer.

Funding is also going towards eight other active transportation planning and design projects across the islands, including policy development, infrastructure assessments, and feasibility studies. These initiatives will identify community priorities, provide a foundation for future construction, and bring more awareness to active transportation.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Active transportation routes like the Lazo Greenway multi-use pathway will improve commute times for families and create good middle-class jobs. Our Government is proud to work with community partners on infrastructure projects that help reduce air pollution, build accessible communities, and help us achieve net-zero climate emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Lazo Greenway Multi-Use Pathway is a partnership between the Comox Valley Regional District and the Town of Comox to create 2.5 kilometers of new pedestrian and cycling friendly infrastructure that will connect several key destination areas providing a safe alternative route for an active and vibrant population."

Jessie Ketler, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Comox Valley Regional District

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and/or environmental assessment, as well as the signing of the contribution agreements.

