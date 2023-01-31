PENHOLD, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and Mike Yargeau, Mayor of Penhold, announced a joint federal and municipal investment of more than $1.5 million to support active transportation in the Town of Penhold.

With this funding, the town will improve existing trails and construct new connections at 13 locations to enhance connectivity. Other additions to the network include a new footbridge, lighting, and crosswalks throughout the community, as previously identified in the town's 2016 Active Transportation Plan. As the town continues to grow, we are ensuring residents can get where they need to go in a sustainable way.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Walking paths, bike networks, and other active transportation options keep Alberta communities connected and healthy. Today's announcement builds on our net-zero goals, providing Penhold with new resources to improve active transportation options that are informed by community priorities. Thank you everyone that made this announcement possible and our government will continue to support the development of resilient Alberta communities."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding will focus on connectivity and expansion of trails in town including a footbridge, crosswalks, lighting, boat dock and aeration system within the ponds by the Penhold Regional Multiplex. We have been working on developing the recreation lands near the Multiplex in phases. This new funding from the ATF will allow us to continue on with the next phase right away. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for their support in creating further connectivity and active transportation throughout the community."

Mike Yargeau, Mayor of Penhold

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $915,077 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund. The Town of Penhold is contributing $610,051 to this project.

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund. The is contributing to this project. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups, as well as the signing of the funding agreement.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

