MUNICIPALITY OF CLARE, NS, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants announced a federal investment of $995,558 to improve approximately 4 km of sidewalks in Meteghan.

Repairing, widening, and extending sidewalks in the community will enhance accessibility, functionality, and safety for residents, particularly seniors and people with mobility issues.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, making travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Residents of Clare walk or bike to get to their destinations and need to get there in a timely and safe way. Our Government is funding active transportation improvements to benefit communities, promote healthier lifestyles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, all while supporting long-term, sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"To meet the needs of our aging community and to encourage active living among our residents, accessibility is a top priority for the Municipality of Clare. We are grateful for the Government of Canada's contribution towards this project, which will permit safe active transportation along Highway 1 in Meteghan, connecting the commercial and service district with our residences, as well as a state-of-the-art long-term care facility slated to open in 2023."

Yvon LeBlanc, Warden of the Municipality of Clare

Quick facts

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides tangible benefits to communities, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

