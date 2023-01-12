CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, announced a federal investment of more than $1.3 million to improve active transportation infrastructure in Calgary's Dover neighbourhood.

With this funding, the City of Calgary will create an inclusive walking and wheeling network in the community. The upgrades will include new sidewalks, curb extensions, crosswalks, multi-use pathways, signage, lighting, and the creation of more comfortable shared street environments. Once complete, the project will better connect Dover and make many local destinations more accessible for residents of all ages and abilities.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Creating a walking and wheeling network in the great neighbourhood of Dover is an important step in building a more healthy, green, and inclusive Calgary. By providing accessible active transportation options, we can foster greater connection and equity in our community. The Government of Canada is proud to support this project, and we are committed to investing in initiatives that promote active transportation and healthy communities."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding allows us to continue building inclusive neighbourhood streets, where people of all ages and abilities can travel safely and feel connected to their community. Partnerships like this help us make our communities more resilient. This is especially important in equity-seeking areas in Calgary, like the Dover neighbourhood. Residents and visitors will be able to better access the many wonderful parks, schools, transit routes and pathways. These are not only climate-friendly actions, but ones that support healthy lifestyles and vibrant community spaces."

Gian-Carlo Carra, City of Calgary Ward 9 Councillor

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

