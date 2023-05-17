VICTORIA, BC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, announced a federal investment of more than $10.9 million to improve active transportation infrastructure on Vancouver Island. For the occasion, he was joined by Dr. Kevin Hall, President of the University of Victoria.

In Victoria, this investment will enable the construction of new protected bike lanes, as well as the installation of transit shelters, new accessibility enhancements, upgraded crossings, and improved landscaping along Fort Street as part of the City's All Ages and Abilities priority cycling network.

A second project in Greater Victoria will complete a number of active transportation improvements identified within the University of Victoria's Campus Cycling Plan. This investment will support new pedestrian and bicycle pathways, improve lighting and signage, and integrate traffic calming measures to improve safety at road crossings.

This investment will also enable the Toquaht Nation, Tseshaht First Nation, Hupacasath First Nation and the City of Port Alberni to move forward with active transportation planning and improve active transportation infrastructure like walkways and bike lanes in Saanich, Esquimalt, and Qualicum Beach.

Once complete, the projects will make active travel on Vancouver Island safer and more accessible, encouraging more British Columbians to use active transportation to get to their destination.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"As a climate measure, active transportation couldn't be simpler – yet its impact can be significant. The funding announced today will improve walkways, bike lanes, and other active transportation infrastructure on Vancouver Island, helping folks choose active travel."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These improvements will expand safe, affordable, and convenient transportation options for residents, commuters, and visitors. The route connects people to school, workplaces, recreation and experiential opportunities and other daily destinations which helps to reduce the cost of living, improve community health, and make our neighbourhoods more fun and resilient."

Her Worship Marianne Alto, Mayor of the City of Victoria

"These funds will support further enhancements to our cycling infrastructure on campus and support our commitments as Canada's climate university. As global leaders in environmental, social and institutional sustainability, we're prioritizing improvements to active transportation options that will make our campus more walkable and bikeable for everyone."

Dr. Kevin Hall, President of the University of Victoria

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $10,942,177 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

is investing in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. While the first general application intake concluded on March 31, 2022 , applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

, applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

