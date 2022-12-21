TURTLEFORD, SK, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of more than $1.9 million to support 17 active transportation projects in Saskatchewan.

The Town of Turtleford will improve accessibility and safety for seniors, youth and persons with disabilities by building a new pedestrian bridge and rehabilitating approximately 10 kilometres of recreational trails. The new bridge will provide an essential link between the trail and the Riverside Medical Complex, which is currently only accessible on foot by walking along the shoulder of Highway 303. With this funding, residents of Turtleford will enjoy improved access to year-round trails that are safe and usable for all residents.

Funding in support of 16 other projects throughout the province will be used to construct new sidewalks, trails and multi-use pathways or to enhance existing ones; install bike parking; and develop active transportation plans for communities. Supporting these projects will make travel by active transportation easier, more convenient and enjoyable.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Active transportation networks beautify communities while helping reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. The Town of Turtleford's active transportation improvements and the other projects announced today will make it easier for community members to keep active. Our government will keep working with local governments to make investments that improve the daily lives of Saskatchewanians and Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We have been researching different ideas and ways to improve our walking trails in Turtleford but every idea costs a substantial amount of money. Then we came across a grant from the Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund and we applied for it and were successful in getting it! We are very excited to begin this project which we hope will beautify our town, improve residents' fitness, and make our town more accessible. Thank you to the Active Transportation Fund for partnering with us on this project!"

Doug Milne, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Turtleford and Vice Principal of Turtleford School

Quick facts

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and/or environmental assessments, as well as the signing of the funding agreements.

