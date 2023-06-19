OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Whitecap Dakota Nation

On Friday June 16, with the support of Whitecap Dakota Nation, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations introduced Bill C-51. If passed, Bill C-51 will give effect to A Self-Government Treaty Recognizing the Whitecap Dakota Nation / Wapaha Ska Dakota Oyate, which was co-developed with Whitecap Dakota Nation and received broad support from its members.

This Treaty formally recognizes Whitecap Dakota Nation as an "Aboriginal Peoples of Canada" and affirms their inherent right to self-government under the Constitution Act, 1982. The parties have committed to build on this new Treaty relationship founded in reconciliation of Whitecap Dakota's rights in Canada.

This Self-Government Treaty also recognizes Whitecap's law-making powers on their reserve lands in over 30 areas. This includes governance, land management, natural resources, business development, membership, cultural matters, language revitalization and preservation, education, financial management and accountability, health and social services.

Whitecap Dakota Nation's Treaty is a major step for Whitecap to move out from under the Indian Act, implement their right to self-government and ensure they have increased control over the decisions affecting their community. With self-government, Whitecap can continue to build on their successes in economic development and enhance community well-being for the benefit of their members for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is working with First Nation partners to restore respectful Nation-to-Nation relationships, recognize their inherent right to self-determination and support communities as they move out from under the Indian Act and transition to self-government.

Quotes

"Our Self-Government Treaty is the first of its kind in Canada, and is the first step in moving forward towards a broader Whitecap Dakota Reconciliation Treaty with Canada. We look forward to passage of this implementing legislation so that Canada will truly recognize our inherent right to self-government and create the framework for a strong government-to-government relationship committed to achieving economic prosperity and wealth for our community."

Chief Darcy Bear

Whitecap Dakota Nation

"This Bill marks a major milestone in our work with Whitecap Dakota Nation to bring this Self-Government Treaty to life. For far too long, Canada has denied the recognition of your rights, and that is why A Self-Government Treaty Recognizing the Whitecap Dakota Nation / Wapaha Ska Dakota Oyate is long over-due. This Treaty will create a solid foundation for our Nation-to-Nation relationship. We will continue to work together to advance our shared priorities and support Whitecap's inspiring vision of a better future for their community and the generations yet to come."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Self-government negotiations between the parties began in 2009 and concluded in April 2023 with the Self-Government Treaty.

with the Self-Government Treaty. A Whitecap Advisory Committee of elders, youth, women and community members helped to shape the agreement and ensure the process protected First Nation perspectives, culture and customs.

Following community approval, the Self-Government Treaty was signed by and announced by the parties in May 2023 .

. If passed, this federal legislation will bring the Self-Government Treaty into effect in Canadian law.

Whitecap Dakota Nation will pass their own laws to create and run their governance system.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Aissatou Diop, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: [email protected], 819-934-2302