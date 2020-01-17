Canada House Wellness Group Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Issuance of Stock Options

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders that was held in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Thursday, December 19, 2019, where two business items were presented and approved by the shareholders in attendance.

The Directors of the Company that were nominated at the meeting – Norman Betts, Chris Churchill-Smith, Shawn Graham, Gaetan Lussier, and Dennis Moir – were elected to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

In addition, Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company for the following year and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

The business summary presented at the Annual General Meeting is available on the Investor Centre section of Canada House's website at https://canadahouse.ca.

The Company is also pleased to announce the immediate granting of 500,000 stock options to senior employees and advisors at an exercise price of $0.05 and with a term of 5-years. The grant was made in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca.

