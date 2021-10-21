/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 Canada House Wellness Group (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), a fully integrated medical cannabis company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Canada House Clinics Inc. ("CHC"), will celebrate a grand opening of its newest clinic in Barrie, Ontario.

CHC was founded in 2013 by Veterans who understood how medical cannabis could aid in effectively treating many post-combat conditions and illnesses such as post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) and chronic pain. CHC continues to improve its support for Veterans with expert guidance for medical cannabis, helping Veterans navigate their benefits, providing a supportive environment and sponsoring positive experiences for Veterans.

The Barrie location has undergone special renovations by our Veteran Advocate, Glen Coyle to serve as a safe place for veterans requiring a wide range of support. Glen applied his passion for medical cannabis and helping Veterans with his prior experience on a televised home renovation show to create a great space. The clinic will focus on veteran programs and events to improve the lives of Veterans in the surrounding community.

Partners, clients, and general population are welcome to attend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Barrie Chamber of Commerce on October 22nd at 1:30 pm at 211 Ferndale Drive South, Unit 6. We are delighted to celebrate with Chamber representatives, community leaders, and Licensed Producer partners where an open house will immediately follow.

"We are proud to expand our support of Veterans to Barrie" commented Alex Kroon, President of CHC. "I want to thank Glen Coyle and the CHC team for creating a beautiful environment for staff and Veterans." Veteran Advocate Glen Coyle added, "As a Veteran, I understand the needs of my fellow brothers and sisters. I wanted to create a welcoming space that also allows CHC to do its great work"

About Canada House Wellness Group

Canada House Wellness Group is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-in-class indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility employing state-of-the-art vertical, aeroponic production methodologies; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca or the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com.

