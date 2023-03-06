/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada House Cannabis Group (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company") and the Artisanal Cannabis Company Inc. ("Artisanal") are pleased to announce the Strategic Alliance between the companies, and the launch of Artisanal's first products on the Ontario Cannabis Store, and the Abba Medix medical cannabis platform.

Canada House is currently in the process of closing a transaction (see the press releases of the Company dated August 9, 2021, July 26, 2022, and August 30, 2022) with Montréal Cannabis Médical Inc. ("MTL Cannabis"), a Montreal based "flower-first" Licensed Producer and has now successfully migrated cultivation in its wholly owned subsidiary, IsoCanMed Inc., to MTL Cannabis's cultivation methodologies. Canada House, through its other wholly owned subsidiaries Abba Medix Corp. ("Abba") and Canada House Clinics Inc. ("CHC"), has established itself as a leading provider of products and services in the Canadian medical cannabis market, leveraging its heritage and focus on Veterans to grow Abba's active medical patient registrations to over 3,000.

With Abba now focusing on its medical marketplace, Canada House and MTL Cannabis decided to cease cultivation activities in Abba's cultivation facility in Pickering, Ontario and instead lease the space to Artisanal, a craft cannabis producer exclusively focused on the cultivation of premium products. "By leasing our cultivation space to Artisanal we've been able to significantly reduce our overhead at Abba. Moreover, because we participate in Artisanal's sales through a royalty mechanism, our cultivation space now contributes to our top line revenues," stated Alex Kroon, President Medical for Canada House.

Jon Zidar, one of the Co-Founders of Artisanal (along with Owen Barduhn and Barry Fogarty), noted "We've had a close working relationship with Abba Medix for some time. We knew the facility, and the members of the Abba team well, and we were very interested in taking over cultivation at the Pickering facility. By working closely together, and under Abba's Health Canada licenses, we've been able to achieve a win/win – Abba has been able to reduce costs and increase revenues, and we've been able to bring our unique genetics to market quickly, cost-effectively and profitably".

Artisanal's first product, Valencia, a unique Sour Tangie phenotype, is now available to approximately 1500 retailers through the Ontario Cannabis Store, under the company's new Artiznl Cannabis brand. Nick Baksh, the owner of Montrose Cannabis, a Pickering based retailer, said "Craft-grown cannabis is extremely popular with Ontario consumers – many of whom are now looking for unique and differentiated products. The Artisanal team, because of their backgrounds, and the quality of their small-batch, high-touch products, is part of the next wave of premium cannabis producers".

Starting with Valencia, Artisanal's products will also be available to Veterans and other wellness customers via the Abba Medix medical cannabis platform in March 2023. Owen Barduhn, Artisanal Co-Founder and Master Grower, commented "We look forward to working closely with Abba Medix to develop and bring to market strains that help their patients effectively treat their medical conditions".

About Canada House Cannabis Group

Canada House Cannabis Group is a 24.99% shareholder of MTL Cannabis and is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that that operates a leading medical cannabis marketplace; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-in-class indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Cannabis Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca or the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com.

About Artisanal Cannabis Company Inc.

Artisanal Cannabis Company is a privately held company founded by a team with a passion for terps and a singular focus – to grow loud, industry-leading cultivars. The company produces premium quality cannabis by starting with unique genetics, growing in small batches to dial in winning genomes, and patiently drying, cold-curing and hand-trimming each flower to ensure the best possible quality. Please visit artiznlcannabis.ca for further information.

