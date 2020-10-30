TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians remains the Government of Canada's top priority as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The federal government is taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continues to look ahead to see what more can be done. Investing in infrastructure to create jobs and strengthen local economies is a key part of these initiatives.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development; and his Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, announced funding to reduce the impact of severe storms and flooding in Toronto's Rockcliffe community.

The Jane Street Bridge will be expanded and upgraded to reduce flood risks in the Rockcliffe community during severe storms, helping protect nearby homes, businesses, and a local school from flooding. This important upgrade also serves as a critical component of a broader flood mitigation strategy for the Rockcliffe area.

The Government of Canada is investing over $19 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The City of Toronto is contributing more than $28.5 million to the project.

This is one of many flood-related projects funded in the Toronto area, including investments to combat erosion along the waterfront and in city ravines, as well as upgrading watermains and culverts across the city.

"With severe weather events on the rise, it is imperative that we invest now in infrastructure that protects Canadians, their homes, and their businesses. Every dollar invested in upgrades to the Jane Street Bridge will protect Toronto residents and save future costs by reducing the impact of local flooding. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As in many regions across Canada, Toronto and the Rockcliffe community are experiencing the impacts of climate change. The investments in the Jane Street Bridge expansion will minimize the costly effects of severe weather events and ensure residents' homes and businesses are protected for generations to come."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"I want to thank the Government of Canada, Minister McKenna and Minister Hussen for coming forward with this funding which will impact the lives of many residents and business owners in the Rockcliffe Community. Over the past few years we have seen the devastating impacts flooding can have on residents and their homes. We are committed to finding ways to protect residents and their businesses during heavy rainfall and changing weather. Thanks to this $19 million funding through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Fund we can expedite the work necessary to help us resolve this ongoing issue."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. To date, more than $1.7 billion has been announced through DMAF for 61 large-scale infrastructure projects that will help protect communities across the country from the threats of climate change.

has been announced through DMAF for 61 large-scale infrastructure projects that will help protect communities across the country from the threats of climate change. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

