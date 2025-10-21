Canada has fewer doctors, hospital beds, MRI machines--and longer wait times--than most other countries with universal health care

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite a relatively high level of spending, Canada has significantly fewer doctors, hospital beds, MRI machines and CT scanners compared to other countries with universal health care, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"There's a clear imbalance between the high cost of Canada's health-care system and the actual care Canadians receive in return," said Mackenzie Moir, senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and author of Comparing Performance of Universal Health-Care Countries, 2025.

In 2023, the latest year of available comparable data, Canada spent more on health care (as a percentage of the economy/GDP, after adjusting for population age) than most other high-income countries with universal health care (ranking 3rd out of 31 countries, which include the United Kingdom, Australia and the Netherlands).

And yet, Canada ranked 27th (of 30 countries) for the availability of doctors and 25th (of 30) for the availability of hospital beds.

In 2022, the latest year of diagnostic technology data, Canada ranked 27th (of 31 countries) for the availability of MRI machines and 28th (of 31) for CT scanners.

And in 2023, among the nine countries with universal health-care systems included in the Commonwealth Fund's International Health Policy Survey, Canada ranked last for the percentage of patients able to make same- or next-day appointments when sick (22 per cent) and had the highest percentage of patients (58 per cent) who waited two months or more for non-emergency surgery. For comparison, the Netherlands had much higher rates of same- or next-day appointments (47 per cent) and much lower waits of two months or more for non-emergency surgery (20 per cent).

"To improve health care for Canadians, our policymakers should learn from other countries around the world with higher-performing universal health-care systems," said Nadeem Esmail, director of health policy at the Fraser Institute.

