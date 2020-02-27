The collaboration is part of Canada Goose's Spring 2020 PBI campaign which launched earlier this month aimed at raising awareness of the warming Arctic and its effects on polar bears, us and our global habitat. The campaign's thought-provoking message – " What Affects Them, Affects Us All " – is the inspiration behind the [email protected] half mirror, half polar bear design. The reflective half brings people face-to-face with the realities of climate change and our responsibility to educate, spread awareness and help urge people to take action.

The global campaign also includes the expansion of Canada Goose's PBI capsule collection into Spring. For the first time ever, Canada Goose is offering rainwear, windwear and lightweight down options in the signature PBI blue. To further shine light on the harsh realities these species and our planet are facing, Canada Goose created the original documentary, Bare Existence, produced in partnership with Stept Studios. The film offers a behind the scenes look at the passionate people of PBI who have dedicated their lives to preserving the Arctic habitat.

A portion of proceeds from each [email protected] will go directly to PBI to support critical funding for research and environmental advocacy. Available in three sizes: 1000% priced at $995 with a $50 donation, and a 100% + 400% (sold as a packaged set) priced at $250 with a $25 donation.

The Canada Goose PBI [email protected] is available exclusively at canadagoose.com, select Canada Goose retail stores globally and Hypebeast's HBX.

About Canada Goose

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 5,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

About MEDICOM TOY

Established in 1996 under the slogan "Making things what we want rather than product development based on marketing", MEDICOM TOY designs and produces various character figures in a wide range of categories from movies, televisions, comics, video games, etc. In 2000, the company announced "KUBRICK" which is a trademarked block type figure. In 2001, the company announced a bear-shaped block type figure "[email protected]" which has collaborated with various artists, brands, companies and characters from all over the world. MEDICOM TOY also has a wide range of business developing a textile brand "FABRICK®" and a lifestyle brand "Sync." In 2016 on their company's 20th anniversary and [email protected]'s 15th anniversary year, MEDICOM TOY opened a concept store "MEDICOM TOY PLUS" in Omotesando Hills in Japan. This is their third store in Tokyo followed by Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachi Store. In November 2019, MEDICOM TOY opened "2G" in Shibuya Parco, which is a 3 way collaboration studio with NANZUKA GALLERY, P-ROOM THE WORLD and MEDICOM TOY.



About Polar Bears International

Polar Bears International's mission is to conserve polar bears and the sea ice they depend on. Through media, science, and advocacy, we work to inspire people to care about the Arctic, the threats to its future, and the connection between this remote region and our global climate. PBI is the only non-profit organization dedicated solely to wild polar bears and Arctic sea ice, and our staff includes scientists who study wild polar bears. We are a recognized leader in polar bear conservation. For more information, visit www.polarbearsinternational.org.

