Canada Goose Announces Election of Directors and Reappointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ("Canada Goose" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOOS) (TSX: GOOS) held its annual meeting of shareholders on August 12, 2020. All the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 26, 2020 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %









Dani Reiss 533,603,775 98.53% 7,981,920 1.47%









Ryan Cotton 529,327,369 97.74% 12,258,472 2.26%









Joshua Bekenstein 528,603,421 97.60% 12,982,420 2.40%









Stephen Gunn 541,224,670 99.93% 361,171 0.07%









Jean-Marc Huët 541,304,609 99.95% 281,232 0.05%









John Davison 541,306,091 99.95% 279,750 0.05%









Maureen Chiquet 529,003,524 97.68% 12,582,317 2.32%









Jodi Butts 540,371,446 99.78% 1,214,395 0.22%

Furthermore, Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year. The voting results with respect to the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor are as follows:



Votes For % Votes Withheld %







541,483,454 99.98% 102,388 0.02%

About Canada Goose

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.

SOURCE Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

For further information: Investors: [email protected]; Media: [email protected]