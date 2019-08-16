Canada Goose Announces Election of Directors and Reappointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ("Canada Goose" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOOS) (TSX: GOOS) held its annual meeting of shareholders on August 15, 2019. All the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 2, 2019 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %









Dani Reiss 534,974,778 97.27% 15,027,779 2.73%









Ryan Cotton 534,611,472 97.20% 15,391,165 2.80%









Joshua Bekenstein 522,704,874 95.04% 27,297,764 4.96%









Stephen Gunn 547,814,978 99.60% 2,187,659 0.40%









Jean-Marc Huët 547,807,768 99.60% 2,194,869 0.40%









John Davison 544,091,920 98.93% 5,910,717 1.07%









Maureen Chiquet 549,678,671 99.94% 323,966 0.06%









Jodi Butts 546,617,998 99.38% 3,384,639 0.62%

Furthermore, Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year. The voting results with respect to the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor are as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld %







555,224,472 99.90% 574,615 0.10%

About Canada Goose

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 4,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.



