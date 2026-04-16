Canada for Lebanon Officially Launches to Address Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

Multi-party initiative unites leading aid organizations to deliver life-saving relief to Lebanese civilians

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada for Lebanon (CFL) today announces its official launch as a coordinated humanitarian initiative dedicated to delivering urgent, dignified aid to communities in crisis throughout Lebanon.

CFL bridges together a group of trusted domestic and international partners, including the Canadian Red Cross, Lebanese Food Bank, American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), GlobalMedic, Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC), Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and Days for Girls. Together, this network mobilizes critical supplies across food security, medical aid, and essential resources - ensuring they reach the most vulnerable populations with speed, accountability, and care.

Founded by philanthropist and community leader Abbis Mahmoud, Canada for Lebanon was established in direct response to a persistent gap in the humanitarian supply chain between Canada and Lebanon.

"One of the greatest obstacles in humanitarian work is building an effective supply chain from donor nations to those in need," said Mahmoud. "Canada for Lebanon bridges government agencies, humanitarian organizations, and on-the-ground teams to deliver aid directly, and reliably, to the citizens of Lebanon."

CFL's model is rooted in strategic coordination: leveraging established delivery infrastructure, trusted partner networks, and community leadership to maximize both the efficiency and integrity of aid deployment. The initiative is endorsed by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, whose office has announced special inclusion on the donation portal on toronto.ca. Looking ahead, Canada for Lebanon is committed to building a sustainable, scalable humanitarian presence, one defined by speed of response, depth of coordination, and an unwavering respect for the dignity of those served.

"We envision a future where no community in crisis is left without support," added Mahmoud. "Where humanitarian response is defined by trust and where, in the face of devastation, the global community shows up consistently and reliably."

About Canada for Lebanon

Canada for Lebanon is an Ottawa-based humanitarian initiative mobilizing cross-sector partnerships to deliver life-saving aid to communities affected by crisis in Lebanon. For more information, visit canadaforlebanon.com.

SOURCE Halo & Co.

Media Contact: Julia Balatbat, Halo & Co., [email protected]