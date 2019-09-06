Canada continues to be the world's preferred supplier for oil and natural gas: Ipsos international survey

CALGARY, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The world wants Canadian oil and natural gas, according to an updated international research survey by Ipsos, conducted on behalf of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

In the 2019 Global Energy Pulse, a follow up to its 2017 survey, Ipsos found respondents from 31 countries, chose Canada as their No. 1 oil and natural gas exporter among the world's top 11 energy-exporting nations.

Canada's upstream oil and natural gas industry was rated highly on innovation and use of cutting-edge technology aimed at minimizing environmental impacts.

At home, the vast majority of Canadians (70 per cent) prefer Canadian oil and natural gas to imports from other countries, and among those with an opinion, 52 per cent believe Canada's energy is the safest and most responsibly produced in the world.

Interestingly, of the Canadians surveyed, half believed critical views about the industry were more about political confrontation and don't reflect reality in Canada.

Globally, 71 per cent and 52 per cent believe natural gas and oil, respectively, will meet future energy demand, and about 50 per cent of those with an opinion agree our lives are better today because of what oil and natural gas makes possible.

Canada has enormous natural resources and a skilled and innovative workforce with high standards for safety, environmental performance, and technological expertise. The results of the survey show that Canadians, and people around the world, recognize Canada's oil and natural gas industry is a leader. The world wants more Canadian energy.

The Ipsos 2019 Global Energy Pulse can be found here.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers quotes: Tim McMillan, president and CEO

"The results of the Global Energy Pulse once again confirm that people around the world want oil and natural gas made the Canadian way. Our industry is proud that people around the world want more Canadian oil and natural gas, and believe their lives will be better for it."

"With oil and natural gas expected to make up 52 per cent of total global energy demand by 2040, there is an opportunity for Canada to take a leadership role in providing the world with the energy it needs."

"The production and consumption of oil and natural gas has been used by foreign-funded activists and politicians to create division and confrontation, but the majority of Canadians are rejecting their tactics. They agree with the rest of the world: Canada's oil and natural gas industry should play a major role in meeting global energy demand."

"We need to put the policies and infrastructure in place to get Canadian oil and natural gas to the global market.

"We are leaders in environmental stewardship, responsible development and sustainability. We have high expectations of our industry and that is recognized both at home and around the world."

Supporting information

The International Energy Agency's 2018 World Energy Outlook anticipates natural gas demand will rise by 43 per cent by 2040, and account for 25 per cent of overall energy supply.

The International Energy Agency's 2018 World Energy Outlook anticipates natural gas demand will rise by 43 per cent by 2040, and account for 25 per cent of overall energy supply.

CAPP's 2019 Crude Oil Forecast, Markets and Transportation report estimates Canadian oil production will increase by 1.27 million barrels per day (b/d) to 5.86 million b/d by 2035.

Canada imported 575,000 b/d of oil and 2.4 Bcf/d of natural gas from foreign sources during the second quarter of 2019.

Of Canada's total exports, 99 per cent of its oil and 100 per cent of its natural gas goes to the United States.

Canada is home to the third-largest oil reserves and we are the fifth-largest natural gas producer in the world.

