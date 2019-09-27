Canada Cobalt Arranges $1 Million Private Placement

COQUITLAM, BC, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Cobalt") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered hard dollar private placement with strategic investors to raise gross proceeds of $1,000,000 at 35 cents per unit.

Each unit of the private placement (2,857,143 units) comprises one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 per share for a period of two years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the private placement, subject to Exchange policies and approval.

The expiry of the warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of Canada Cobalt shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.75 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days during the term of the warrant. The Company may accelerate the expiry of the warrants to 20 calendar days from the date express written notice is given by the Company to the holder.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proceeds of the financing will go toward programs outlined in Canada Cobalt's August 23, 2019, news release, as the Company accelerates various initiatives as a district leader in the Northern Ontario Silver-Cobalt Camp.

Canada Cobalt has 100% ownership of the Castle mine and the 78 sq. km Castle Property with strong exploration upside in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver Camp of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery while it also exploits a powerful new silver-gold market cycle.

