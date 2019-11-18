Canada Cobalt Appoints Matt Halliday as VP-Exploration

COQUITLAM, BC, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Cobalt") is pleased to announce that Matt Halliday, P.Geo., has been appointed VP-Exploration of the Company, effective mid-December. He joins Canada Cobalt from Kirkland Lake Gold where he has been serving as Resource Geologist.

"We're delighted to have an individual of Matt's caliber join our team," explained Frank Basa, Canada Cobalt President and CEO. "He and his family reside in Haileybury and he's intimately familiar with the Northern Ontario Silver-Cobalt Camp. He'll be working out of our new headquarters at 'CCW PolyMet' in nearby Cobalt following the acquisition. Matt will be responsible for all aspects of exploration and underground work at the Castle Silver-Cobalt mine and property, plus Beaver. He will also make important contributions to the business model at the PolyMet lab and processing centre."

A graduate of Dalhousie University in 2007, Halliday honed his skills for almost eight years with SGS Geostat, known as global leaders in ore body modelling and reserve evaluation. Over the last 12 years he has focused on resource reporting and modelling while also gaining abundant experience with advanced field exploration including major drill programs in Ontario and Quebec.

"I'm really excited to take this position with Canada Cobalt as the Company has clearly emerged as the district leader among juniors in exploration, technology and development possibilities at a key point in the metals cycle," stated Halliday. "At Castle there are multiple initiatives to focus on including a fresh drill program from surface before Christmas as we target a potential new deposit at Castle East within just two km of the three past Gowganda producers. The PolyMet acquisition is icing on the cake as it vertically integrates Canada Cobalt and adds an array of dynamic new opportunities to grow the Company."

About Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Cobalt has 100% ownership of the Castle mine and the 78 sq. km Castle Property with strong exploration upside in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver Camp of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery while it also exploits a powerful new silver-gold market cycle.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information: Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO, 1-416-625-2342; Marc Bamber, Director, mb@buffaloassociates.com, +44-7725-960939

