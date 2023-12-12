NOTRE-DAME-DU-LAUS, QC, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "CCB") (TSXV: CCB), in conjunction with the Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus (NDL), is pleased to announce the creation of a Community Advisory Committee (the "Committee") to support the Company's efforts in the development of the Asbury graphite mine in Notre-Dame-du-Laus. This Committee will serve as a formal means of information exchange and follow-up between CCB and the residents of NDL. It will promote collaboration between citizens and the Company and will optimize the development of a very promising project with the potential to benefit the entire community and the regional economy.

The mandate of the Community Advisory Committee will be to make recommendations to Canada Carbon in order to influence the mine development process, ensure best practices, propose community-centred solutions and maximize socio-economic benefits. Aware of the multiple impacts that such a project can have on the local community and the region, the Company is keen to ensure that it incorporates the perspectives of those who will be most affected by the project: the citizens of NDL.

"The creation of this citizens' Committee from various local sectors of activity will help maximize economic, sustainable and social benefits, but also, and above all, preserve our quality of life," said David Cyr, Mayor of Notre-Dame-du-Laus.

"It is essential for Canada Carbon to work transparently and collaboratively with local communities and ensure that they have every opportunity to be heard. The Committee will be a direct and open line of communication at all times with the municipality and the citizens of NDL. We are extremely satisfied with the constructive dialogue already established with the municipality. It is essential to incorporate the input of all stakeholders to ensure support for a project that will benefit the region, the province and ultimately, could play a key role in the creation of the battery supply chain. To this end, CCB plans to work with Mayor David Cyr and the Executive Director to organize the first meeting of this Committee early in the new year. We are delighted that citizens are involved in the establishment of this consultative forum. " said Ellerton Castor, Chief Executive Officer of Canada Carbon.''

About Notre-Dame-du-Laus

The Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus is part of the MRC (Regional County Municipality) of Antoine-Labelle, located in the Laurentides region. Positioned in the southwest of the MRC, it covers a total area of 866 square kilometers, which is 14.9% of the municipalized territory of the MRC. It is bordered to the north by the municipalities of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Lac-du-Cerf, Kiamika, and to the north and east by a vast non-municipalized area that partly constitutes the Papineau-Labelle Wildlife Reserve. To the southeast, it is bounded by the MRC of Papineau, and to the southwest, by the MRC of Vallée-de-la-Gatineau.

About Canada Carbon Inc.

Canada Carbon Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of graphite deposits. The Company acquired two historic graphite mines, the Miller and Asbury mines, located in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Quebec, respectively. Canada Carbon is committed to realizing its potential as a producer of high-quality graphite while maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

For further information: Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, T: (905) 407-1212, Email: [email protected], Web: www.canadacarbon.com; Bureau municipal, 66, rue Principale C.P. 10, Notre-Dame-du-Laus (Québec) J0X 2M0, T : (819) 767-2247, Courriel : [email protected], Web : www.notre-dame-du-laus.ca