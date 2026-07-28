Canada Cannot Control U.S. Tariffs - It Can Stop Imposing Barriers on Itself

New report calls on Ottawa to guarantee one Canadian market and end decades of internal trade barriers, costing the economy billions.

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the United States escalates tariffs once again, the Toronto Region Board of Trade is demanding the federal government strengthen Canada's economic resilience by finally delivering a single Canadian market.

Released today, 'Patchwork to Prosperity', calls for Canada's provinces to authorize the federal government to establish a clear national vision for a single Canadian market, bring provinces together around a time-bound implementation plan, publicly track progress, and act as the guarantor to ensure the work gets done.

View PDF Patchwork to Prosperity Report

To lead these efforts, provinces and territories should have the first opportunity to deliver a single market by harmonizing the laws, regulations, and administrative systems within their own jurisdictions.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that Canada's internal trade barriers impose costs equivalent to a 9.5% tariff on the economy. It also estimates that removing those barriers could increase Canada's GDP by $210 billion, nearly half of what the Toronto Region produces in a year.

"Canada cannot control U.S. trade policy. But it can control the barriers that hold its own economy back," said Giles Gherson, President and CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade. "At a time of growing global uncertainty, businesses don't need another round of announcements. They need governments to deliver one Canadian market."

The report states that the single market work should start with six priority sectors: housing and building codes, alcohol, food, labour mobility, manufacturing, and transportation, and offers sector specific actions to tackle them.

"Canada has spent decades talking about internal trade," said Gherson. "The tools already exist. What has been missing is a strong process, led by the federal government, working closely with the provinces and territories, held accountable by clear deadlines."

SOURCE Toronto Region Board of Trade

Jason Chapman, Manager, Media Relations & Production, [email protected]