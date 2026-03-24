PITT MEADOWS, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia announced $18.2 million in combined funding for 40 new affordable and supportive homes with Katzie First Nation. The project, located at 19676/19679/19696 Salish Road in Pitt Meadows, features three buildings, including 10 youth housing unit and 16 supportive housing units, both with 24/7 staffing and services, and 14 independent affordable housing units.

Amenities include communal lounges, a commercial kitchen, multipurpose rooms, and an elder's gathering space. In partnership with Fraser Health and the Ministry of Family and Child Development, increased mental health services and community services will also be offered on site.

Residents were selected by Katzie First Nation Affordable Housing Development Society in partnership with BC Housing and the Ministry of Child and Family Development, prioritizing Indigenous individuals with multiple barriers and youth aging out of care.

These homes completed construction in December 2025 and have been tenanted by Katzie First Nation members since that time.

This project is a partnership between the federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Province, through BC Housing, Katzie First Nation Affordable Housing Development Society, Fraser Health, and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"This project is about creating safe, culturally supportive homes for Indigenous people at every stage of life. By working with our partners, we are helping ensure people have the stability, dignity, and connection they need to thrive. It's a meaningful step toward stronger, healthier communities and lasting reconciliation." Zoe Royer, Member of Parliament, Port Moody-Coquitlam of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Having housing and supports in one place means Elders, youth and families don't have to leave their community to get care. These homes and culture-based services will help young people transition out of care, support community members facing mental-health and addiction challenges and give elders and families the foundation to make their daily like simpler and more stable." – Christine Boyle, BC Minister of Housing

"These homes bring affordability and culture‑based supports together in one place, so people can stay connected to community and get help when they need it. That makes a real difference for individuals and families to get through tough times." Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

"This development is more than housing--it's a place where our youth, elders, and families can thrive. It reflects our values of care and community, and we are proud to see this vision come to life." – Chief Grace George, Katzie First Nation

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 95,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway.

Funding provided for 380 Young Street is as follows:

$4.8 million in joint funding through the Canada-BC Bilateral agreement $13.4 million from BC Housing including: $10.7 million through the Indigenous Housing Fund $2.7 million through a Cost Pressures Grant to support ongoing affordability An additional $1.3 million in annual operating funding



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To learn how B.C. is working to deliver more homes for people, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/homesforpeople

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn how BC Housing is helping to build strong, inclusive communities, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/podcast

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Media Relations, [email protected]; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]