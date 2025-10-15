LAKE LOON, NS, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Nova Scotia and the Halifax Regional Municipality announced more than $4.8 million in combined funding to help build 8 secure rental homes for African Nova Scotians in Lake Loon.

The announcement was made by Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville--Bedford--Preston, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable Twila Grosse, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs and Minister of the Public Service Commission, and MLA for Preston.

The homes, located on Fannie Lane, will consist of two new four-unit townhomes targeting low-income working families. Each unit will offer three to four bedrooms to meet the needs of larger households. The development will follow a construction management approach and feature two-storey semi-detached designs to accommodate a range of accessibility needs.

Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyse private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.

Quotes:

"We need to build more, build better and build bolder. Through investments in affordable housing, our government is supporting those who need it most, here in Lake Loon and across the country. We are committed to strengthening communities through initiatives like this one." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Every Canadian has a right to a safe, affordable home to call their own. That is why this government is collaborating with provincial and municipal governments to deliver good, quality homes to areas that need them most. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for residents in an important area of Halifax. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville--Bedford--Preston

"Safe, affordable housing is the foundation of strong communities. Projects like this one show what's possible when government and community work together to make real progress for African Nova Scotians." – The Honourable Twila Grosse, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs and Minister of the Public Service Commission, and MLA for Preston

"As we become a national growth story, our vision for Halifax is clear: a city where finding a home is not only possible, but affordable. This investment prioritizes access for those who need it most and expands options across the housing spectrum." – Andy Fillmore, mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

"The African Nova Scotian Housing Strategy very clearly laid out the inequality in housing Black Nova Scotians face, and the call for investment in African Nova Scotian-led housing ventures. All levels of government are needed to respond to help our community. We are happy that the federal, provincial, and municipal governments are helping Black Nova Scotians live in a historical Black community in the Preston Township, by investing in Akoma Holdings' newest housing project, Akoma Affordable Homes Lake Loon, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)." – Kathleen Mitchell, President of the Board of Akoma

As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. A dedicated $50 million stream under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (now AHF) was dedicated to support Black-led organizations to build housing, as well as more affordable housing for Black renter households. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The federal government also recently released 50 downloadable technical design packages for the Housing Design Catalogue, featuring standardized housing designs for rowhouses, fourplexes, sixplexes and accessory dwelling units across the country. These designs for gentle density help builders and communities reduce the time and cost of developing construction plans, helping to accelerate approvals and construction starts. It will make it easier to add new housing options in established neighbourhoods and prioritizes wood-frame construction that supports local jobs and grows our economy.

Funding for this project is as follows: $3.86 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $750,000 in forgivable loans from the Department of Growth & Development Nova Scotia $285,000 in contributions from the Halifax Regional Municipality through the Affordable Housing Grant Program



