Canada announces Caledon as new Local Partner committed to using the Housing Design Catalogue

Canada announces Caledon as new Local Partner committed to using the Housing Design CatalogueFrançais
News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Aug 10, 2026, 10:15 ET
Aug 10, 2026, 10:15 ET
CALEDON, ON, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.
The Housing Design Catalogue is part of a broader set of measures introduced by the federal government to double the rate of housing construction, restore affordability, and reduce homelessness. The Catalogue supports standardization in the housing sector, and local governments are key partners in unlocking that potential, through a library of over 50 pre-approved low-rise housing plans to accelerate gentle density nationwide, that's free to use for all Canadians. The designs take into consideration the different building requirements across Canada and were developed by regional architecture and engineering teams.
Today, Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax, alongside the Mayor of Caledon, Annette Groves, announced that Caledon has endorsed the Housing Design Catalogue and become the latest municipality to join dozens more across the country as an official Local Partner. Caledon is proactively supporting the Catalogue by pre-reviewing designs to support streamlined approvals--making it easier for builders and homeowners to plan their projects. And through Housing Accelerator Fund initiatives, the Town is streamlining approvals through e-permitting, digital plan review, and a community planning permit system. Caledon is also reducing costs and barriers to housing development through as-of-right zoning, supporting standardized building plans, and creating incentives for missing-middle and rural housing options to unlock new supply across urban and rural communities.
Work continues with local governments across Canada to encourage them to support the Housing Design Catalogue. The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.
Quotes:
"Today, as partners, we're building a stronger Canada. Looking around me, I know that while each of us has different solutions to share, we share the same goal: to increase residential construction and ensure that everyone in Canada has a place to live." – Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax
"Caledon is taking meaningful action to make housing more attainable for our residents. By launching this Housing Design Catalogue, we're reducing barriers, saving time and costs, and giving homeowners and builders practical tools to create more housing choices that fit within our community." – Mayor Annette Groves, Town of Caledon
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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