TS'UUBAA-ASATX NATION, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Georgina Livingstone and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation and the Government of Canada have reached an agreement to settle Ts'uubaa-asatx First Nation Unlawful Cut-Off of 22.5 Acres from IR No. 1 specific claim.

The resolution of this claim addresses a longstanding historical grievance where Canada was alleged to have unlawfully cut off 22.5 acres of land, referred to as Lot 54, from Lake Cowichan Indian Reserve 1. The severed land was later sold by the Esquimalt and Nanaimo (E&N) Railway, now known as the Vancouver Island Railway, in 1911.

Through dialogue and negotiation, Canada and Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation reached a settlement of $3,474,135 in compensation.

The successful resolution of this historical grievance is essential for Canada's reconciliation journey with Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation. Canada will continue to work alongside the Nation to rebuild trust and renew the relationship for the benefit of all Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is an important milestone in Canada's relationship with Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation. This negotiated settlement was made possible through the efforts of the community's leadership and their commitment to work with Canada to address its failure to administer their land. We are looking forward to building on our continued partnership and the future of our nation-to-nation relationship."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"This resolution to this claim helps to mend the relationship between Canada and Ts'uubaa-asatx. Over the decades our elders insisted on the discrepancy and after three years of negotiations we were able to come up with a settlement that was fair and adequate to allow for Ts'uubaa-asatx to begin to transform their community for future growth."

Councillor Melanie Livingstone

Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation

Quick facts

Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation (previously Lake Cowichan First Nation) is located on the north shore of Cowichan Lake, approximately 80 kilometres northwest of Victoria, British Columbia .

. Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation filed its specific claim on February 23, 2015 , alleging Canada's unlawful cut-off of 22.5 acres from Indian Reserve No. 1.

, alleging unlawful cut-off of 22.5 acres from Indian Reserve No. 1. The settlement agreement was ratified by Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation on December 8, 2021 .

. Since the Specific Claims Program began in 1973 to November 30, 2021 , a total of 588 specific claims totaling $8.8 billion in compensation have been settled through negotiations.

, a total of 588 specific claims totaling in compensation have been settled through negotiations. From January 1, 2016 to November 30, 2021 , 183 claims have been resolved for over $5 billion in compensation. Of these, 178 were settled through negotiation for over $4.8 billion in compensation, and 5 were resolved at the Tribunal for $169 million in compensation.

to , 183 claims have been resolved for over in compensation. Of these, 178 were settled through negotiation for over in compensation, and 5 were resolved at the Tribunal for in compensation. From April 1, 2021 , to November 30, 2021 , 7 claims were resolved for $101 million in compensation.

