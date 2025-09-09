GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening its relationship with its European partners and expanding economic avenues for Canada.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the signing of a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) with Spain. The GSOIA was formally signed by Canada's Ambassador to Spain, Jeffrey Marder, and Secretary of State for the Spanish National Intelligence Center, Esperanza Casteleiro Llamazares, during a ceremony held in Madrid, Spain.

Canada's relationship with Spain is rooted in shared values and mutual trust. This GSOIA will help to achieve tangible benefits for Canadians, such as improved access to defence markets and technologies. Once entered into force, this agreement will:

strengthen Canada's engagement with Spain, a like-minded partner and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, through enhanced defence cooperation

expand markets and enhance Canadian industry competitiveness for Spanish contracts

provide a vehicle for Canada to access the Spanish specialized workforce and Spanish classified technologies

provide the framework for the exchange of classified information with Spain, including defence intelligence as well as sensitive operational information and technical data related to weapons systems

The agreement establishes a legally binding framework for the exchange of classified information between Canada and Spain, replacing the interim non-binding arrangement from 2011. It ensures that both Canada and Spain maintain the highest standards of security while allowing the exchange of sensitive government information entrusted to authorized contractors and government institutions.

This agreement reflects Canada's commitment to building strong international partnerships that support trade, innovation and shared prosperity in a fast-changing global environment. It also reinforces Canada's role as a reliable ally in defence and security cooperation.

Quotes

"Canada is proud to stand as a reliable and trusted partner to Spain. This relationship is key, as we work together to tackle global challenges, improve security and grow our economies. Moving forward, modernizing procurement practices remains a priority to ensure transparency and fairness for all Canadians. The signing of this agreement shows Canada's commitment to protecting sensitive government information and working closely with European allies. It's a clear step toward stronger collaboration and shared success."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"Canada's relationship with Spain is built on shared values, mutual respect, and a strong commitment to democracy. In today's rapidly changing world, this agreement demonstrates Canada's commitment to strengthening commercial ties and advancing defence and security cooperation with European allies, for the benefit of citizens on both sides of the Atlantic."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Canada is bolstering its domestic defence industry and solidifying its relationships with European allies as new threats emerge on the world stage. This agreement establishes an essential framework for sensitive information sharing including defence intelligence, sensitive operational information, and weapons systems. Canada's agreement with Spain presents opportunities for our industries and businesses in defence, and supports our position globally and in our defence relationships."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State, Defence Procurement

Quick facts

This agreement marks the fourth GSOIA signing since December 2024 as efforts continue to fortify Canada's relationships with key, like-minded partners.

as efforts continue to fortify relationships with key, like-minded partners. GSOIAs are negotiated by Public Services and Procurement Canada's Industrial Security Sector in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and National Defence.

Canada and Spain have a history of industrial cooperation, particularly in civilian research and development. Through programs like Horizon Europe and Eureka, both countries support joint market-oriented innovation projects. Institutions such as National Research Council Canada and Spain's Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology play central roles.

and have a history of industrial cooperation, particularly in civilian research and development. Through programs like Horizon Europe and Eureka, both countries support joint market-oriented innovation projects. Institutions such as National Research Council Canada and Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology play central roles. Canada and Spain are NATO allies and actively participate in multilateral peace and security operations, including NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia (led by Canada ).

and are NATO allies and actively participate in multilateral peace and security operations, including NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence in (led by ). In June 2025 , Canada signed a Security and Defence Partnership with the European Union (EU). This partnership enables: Canadian collaboration with Readiness 2030, an EU defence initiative aimed at mobilizing up to €800 billion to strengthen Europe's defence capacity a first step toward access for Canadian companies to European defence joint-procurement opportunities financed by the Security Action for Europe instrument enhanced collaboration in maritime security, cybersecurity and disinformation countermeasures

, signed a Security and Defence Partnership with the European Union (EU). This partnership enables:

Associated links

