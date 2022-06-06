Support for recreational and sports infrastructure

WICKHAM, QC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to safe and sustainable facilities that promote recreational and sports activities in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec and Chaudières-Appalaches Regions and Member of the National Assembly for Johnson, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced $484,067 in funding for the addition of a roof over the skating rink in Wickham's Parc des Générations.

The new roof will allow for a wider variety of activities and events at the facility. In winter, the roof will extend the hockey season and facilitate maintenance. In summer, it will allow community members to gather for various sports, recreational and family activities. The roof will also provide shelter from the sun and rain for participants in Wickham's day camp activities.

In support of this project, the Government of Canada is investing $242,033.50 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Government of Quebec is investing $242,033.50 under Quebec's Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). This infrastructure will contribute to the vitality of the community of Wickham.

Quotes

"The addition of a roof over the outdoor rink in Parc des Générations will allow the residents of Wickham to be more active and enjoy the winter season sheltered from the elements. In partnership with provinces and municipalities, our government is investing in recreation and sports infrastructure to build healthy, vibrant communities."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to quality, modern recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We are providing Quebecers with quality facilities that offer a wide range of activities and equipment. This helps the entire population maintain their physical and mental health. I am very proud to know that, once again, this modern, tailored new infrastructure will meet the needs of the needs of athletes and young people in the community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am pleased with the investments announced today for our region and surrounding area. Like all of Quebec, we want our local communities to have modern recreational and sports infrastructure that meets the needs of athletes, sports enthusiasts and young families. Thanks to this project to add a roof to the skating rink, everyone will have better access to quality facilities to move and socialize. I am confident that the community will make regular use of it and that it will help promote a healthy lifestyle."

André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec and Chaudières-Appalaches Regions and Member of the National Assembly for Johnson

"This funding will allow us to add a roof to our skating rink, but also to offer a multifunctional and essential space, sheltered from bad weather, to citizens and organizations to help promote leisure activities in our beautiful municipality!"

Ian Lacharité, Mayor of Wickham

Quick facts

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreation and sports infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling $294 million.

in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling $294 million. Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than $7 .5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than .5 billion in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. Quebec's Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of Quebec established the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of established the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers. The ICIP and PAFIRS programs will receive $60M from a residual envelope in equal parts from the governments of Canada and Quebec , bringing the total joint investment in recreational infrastructure to $354M .

from a residual envelope in equal parts from the governments of and , bringing the total joint investment in recreational infrastructure to . The Municipality of Wickham is contributing $192,106 to this project.

