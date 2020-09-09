Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services in Paspébiac

PASPÉBIAC, QC, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, as well as Régent Bastien, Mayor of Paspébiac and Éric Dubé, Warden of Bonaventure, announced funding for a water infrastructure project in Paspébiac.

The project consists of replacing approximately 4,580 meters of drinking water, storm-water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.8 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing more than $1.8 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. The City of Paspébiac will be contributing $897,608 for this project.

This federal–provincial contribution is part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

Quotes

"In collaboration with our provincial and regional partners, we are implementing this project to ensure reliable drinking water, storm water and wastewater collection systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am delighted by this project to modernize water infrastructure in the City of Paspébiac. This type of investment makes a real difference in maintaining municipal infrastructure. The implementation of the FIMEAU program demonstrates our willingness to offer pleasant and safe living environments here in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region and throughout Québec."

Marie-Eve Proulx, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region, on behalf of Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"A long-awaited project! Here it is finally! Many people will be happy to hear the news. The community of Paspébiac is taking a big step forward in the management of its infrastructures. This investment will improve the quality of life for local citizens of this sector and will help the City to better monitor and control leaks, and as a result, saving water and safeguarding our environment"

Régent Bastien, Mayor of Paspébiac

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

