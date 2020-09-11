Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Outaouais region

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for four infrastructure projects in the Outaouais region. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

The Government of Canada is investing over $7.9 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $7.9 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

These federal–provincial contributions are part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebecers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am very pleased that the Outaouais region can benefit from these water infrastructure projects. The work that will be carried out is a significant investment which will ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructure all while creating jobs and helping communities get back on their feet."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer

"It is important to put forward sustainable solutions that will help strengthen our municipalities and regions. Investing in greener infrastructure is one of these solutions. I am therefore very pleased that the Outaouais region will benefit from this considerable support from the governments of Quebec and Canada. Citizens will have access to water services that are more efficient and better suited for today's realities."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Families and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Outaouais region

The governments of Canada and Québec are investing in water infrastructure to ensure adequate drinking water services, storm water management and wastewater collection systems, while contributing to economic recovery.

In the Outaouais region, the Government of Canada is investing over $7.9 million for four projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $7.9 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

Project information :

Location Project details Federal contribution Provincial contribution Municipal contribution* L'Isle-aux-Allumettes Replacement of approximately 4,925 metres of pipes to improve water and sanitary systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,993,457 $1,993,457 $996,730 Plaisance Replacement of approximately 1,668 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $515,637 $515,637 $257,819 Gatineau Replacement of 4,944 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $2,631,537 $2,631,537 $1,315,770 Maniwaki Building a new storm water pumping station, a flushing chamber, an entry chamber and force mains, and replacing the current outlet. Furthermore, the project involves installing 1,751 metres of storm sewer mains to separate the sewer systems, replacing 49 metres of sanitary sewer main and servitudes, and dismantling work. $2,763,176 $2,763,176 $1,381,589

*As per the Memorandum of Understanding, contribution amounts shown consists of the difference between the maximum admissible project costs and the federal-provincial investment amount.

